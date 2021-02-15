Dodger Stadium, other COVID-19 vaccine sites to reopen for 2nd doses after shortages forced closures

Drivers with a vaccine appointment enter a mega COVID-19 vaccination site set up in the parking lot of Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles Saturday, Jan. 30, 2021. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes)

Dodger Stadium and several other COVID-19 vaccination sites that were shuttered last week due to shortages are set to reopen Tuesday, though continuing supply problems mean the vast majority of shots administered will be second doses, Los Angeles officials said.

People vaccinated in mid-January were automatically slotted into appointments for most of the city’s anticipated weekly supply of 54,000 Moderna doses and 4,000 Pfizer doses, a prioritization that the city said complied with directives by county and federal health officials.

Just 4,600 doses will be set aside for initial immunizations and will be administered at Pierce College and at mobile clinics in hard-hit sections of South and East L.A.

Thousands more are expected to get their initial dose on the campus of Cal State L.A., where a site jointly run by the state and the Federal Emergency Management Agency is to begin operations Tuesday.

