Dodger Stadium, other L.A. City sites to give COVID vaccines to people without appointments

Health care workers line get COVID-19 vaccinations at Dodger Stadium on Jan. 15, 2021 in Los Angeles. (IRFAN KHAN/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

In an effort to expand COVID-19 vaccine access, all Los Angeles city-operated sites will be vaccinating people without appointments, Mayor Eric Garcetti’s office announced Sunday.

Residents can still choose to make an appointment online to get the jab, but the city is adding the option to go without one at all of its locations, including Dodger Stadium.

The mass vaccination site at the iconic stadium is set to close by the end of May as officials shift gears to bring doses closer to where people live and the state sees fewer residents signing up to get vaccinated, with appointments going unfilled.

The city is opening another two night clinics and operating the Pierce College and L.A. Southwest College vaccination sites from 8 a.m. until 8 p.m. to help residents in “undervaccinated regions,” city officials said.

Officials said they’ve noticed that about 62% of first doses were delivered after 2 p.m. at the city’s first night clinic. Now, a third night clinic will stay open through 9 p.m. at Green Meadows Recreation Center in South L.A.

L.A. is expected to get 42,000 doses of the Moderna vaccine, 54,000 from Pfizer and 27,000 of Johnson & Johnson. That’s in addition to doses still left over from the previous week.

The city is prepared to administer over a quarter million vaccinations for the second week in a row, according to the mayor’s office.

The city’s drive-thru vaccination sites are at located here:

Crenshaw Christian Center at 1261 W. 79th St., Los Angeles, CA 90044

at 1261 W. 79th St., Los Angeles, CA 90044 Hansen Dam at 11798 Foothill Blvd., Lake View Terrace, CA 91342

at 11798 Foothill Blvd., Lake View Terrace, CA 91342 Dodger Stadium at Golden State Gate (via Academy Rd.), Los Angeles, CA 90012

Walk-up vaccine sites operated by the city can be found here:

Cal State L.A. at 5151 State University Dr., Los Angeles, CA 90032. (Also has a drive-thru option)

at 5151 State University Dr., Los Angeles, CA 90032. (Also has a drive-thru option) USC at 3701 Flower St., Los Angeles, CA 90007

at 3701 Flower St., Los Angeles, CA 90007 Lincoln Park at 3501 Valley Blvd., Los Angeles, CA 9003

at 3501 Valley Blvd., Los Angeles, CA 9003 Pierce College at 20498 Victory Blvd., Woodland Hills, CA 91306

at 20498 Victory Blvd., Woodland Hills, CA 91306 San Fernando Park at 208 Park Ave., San Fernando, 91340

at 208 Park Ave., San Fernando, 91340 Los Angeles Southwest College at 1600 W. Imperial Hwy., Los Angeles, CA 90047

at 1600 W. Imperial Hwy., Los Angeles, CA 90047 Century City at 2000 Avenue of the Stars, Los Angeles, CA 90067

In addition to administering vaccines at the 10 permanent sites, the city of L.A. is also vaccinating residents through mobile clinics at neighborhoods most impacted by the pandemic. Each week, clinics are set up at different spots.

This week, those mobile clinics will be in Glassell Park, Arleta, Sylmar, Chesterfield Square, Green Meadows, Boyle Heights, North Hollywood, San Pedro, Wilmington and Canoga Park. Addresses can be found here.

Those who need help signing up for the vaccine can call 1-833-540-0473 or visit Coronavirus.LACity.org/VaxReady.