Dodger Stadium, other L.A. vaccination sites temporarily closed as precaution after Chauvin verdict

Health care workers line get COVID-19 vaccinations at Dodger Stadium on Jan. 15, 2021 in Los Angeles. (IRFAN KHAN/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

The city of Los Angeles shut down Dodger Stadium and eight other COVID-19 vaccination sites Tuesday afternoon in anticipation of mass demonstrations after the murder conviction of former police officer Derek Chauvin.

The closures, which also apply to mobile vaccination clinics run by the city, are temporary and are a “simple precaution,” according to the office of Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti.

Patients who had vaccination appointments scheduled at city sites on Tuesday afternoon should be notified by Carbon Health, the company that manages the city’s sites, the mayor’s office said. The city will automatically reschedule the appointments for sometime later this week.

The sites that are temporarily closing are Cal State Los Angeles, Crenshaw Christian Center, Dodger Stadium, Hansen Dam, Lincoln Park, Los Angeles Southwest College, Pierce College, San Fernando Park and USC.

