Dodger Stadium requiring masks at covered concourses and concession stands, regardless of vaccine status

Dodger Stadium is requiring fans to mask up indoors and at covered stadium concourses and concession stands.

Everyone aged 2 and older — regardless of vaccination status — is now required to wear masks indoors at the stadium, except while seated and actively eating or drinking. That includes at retail stores and restaurants.

Fully vaccinated people don’t have to wear masks while in their ticketed seats.

The new rules come after Los Angeles County over the weekend started requiring masks indoors again due to an alarming spike in coronavirus infections and concerns over the delta variant.

Dodger Stadium returned to full capacity last month. It had been offering seats in “fully vaccinated fan sections,” where fans were not be required to social distance.