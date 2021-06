Fully vaccinated Dodger fans will be able to celebrate “reopening day” maskless as the stadium returns to full capacity for the team’s game against the Philadelphia Phillies Tuesday night.

The changes come as California ends most of its COVID-19 mask and social distancing restrictions.

The first 25,000 fans in attendance will receive a Justin Turner bobblehead.

Eric Spillman reports for the KTLA 5 Morning News on June 15 2021.