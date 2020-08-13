Dodger Stadium to serve as voting site for November election

Dodger Stadium is viewed on what was supposed to be opening day, postponed due to the coronavirus, on March 26, 2020. (Mario Tama / Getty Images)

Dodger Stadium will host a voting site for November’s election, the team announced Thursday, partnering with LeBron James’ More Than A Vote coalition to become the first MLB team to make its stadium available as a polling place.

The team, which made the announcement jointly with the Los Angeles County Registar-Recorder/County Clerk and California Secretary of State’s Office, said the site will be accessible to registered Los Angles County voters over a five-day period for the presidential general election on Nov 3.

The team described the endeavor as a joint effort with the recently founded More Than A Vote coalition of Black athletes and artists, including James and Dodgers pitcher David Price, dedicated to encouraging and protecting voting rights for people of color.

“I may still be new to L.A. but didn’t take long for me to learn how special the relationship is between the Dodgers and Lakers. We are all in this together,” James said in a statement. “I’m really proud we were able to help the Dodgers become the first MLB stadium to open for voting. This is exactly why we created More Than a Vote. A lot of us now working together and here for every team who wants to follow the Dodgers lead and turn their stadium into a safer place for voting.”

