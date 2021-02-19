Dodger Stadium vaccination site to offer express lane for people with disabilities, starting Sunday

Los Angeles is redoubling its efforts to address inequitable access to coronavirus vaccinations.

Despite widespread winter storm delays in coronavirus vaccine shipments to L.A., Mayor Eric Garcetti said on Thursday that the city is expanding the number of mobile vaccination clinics in communities hit hardest by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Assuming the sprawling winter storm sweeping across the country lets up, and one of the country’s largest mass coronavirus vaccination site in Elysian Park is operational by this weekend, the mayor said there will be an express lane for people with disabilities starting next week.

Garcetti said, starting Feb. 22, an express lane at the Dodger Stadium mass vaccination site will be available for clients of Access Services, the agency that provides transportation to Angelenos with disabilities.

Starting Sunday night, Access riders who are eligible can book their vaccine appointment and a round-trip ride to Dodger Stadium by calling 626-532-1616, the mayor said.

“Bottom line, your abilities, your ethnicity, your geography none of these should be a barrier to you getting a vaccine,” Garcetti said.

As officials continue to contain a virus that has now taken more than 19,000 lives in L.A. County, the city’s coronavirus testing sites will do away with appointments.

Starting next week, Angelenos will no longer need an appointment to get a COVID-19 test at a city-run site. People can just show up Monday through Saturday, between 8 a.m. and 3 p.m., according to Garcetti.

Those who want to get tested should bring their insurance information and ID, and they’ll sign up on site. Appointments can also still be scheduled ahead of time, if desired.