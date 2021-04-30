Dodger Stadium vaccine site to close by end of May amid demand slowdown

The vaccination site at Dodger Stadium will close by the end of May.(Al Seib/Los Angeles Times)

In another sign of slowing demand for the COVID-19 vaccine, Los Angeles city officials announced on Friday that the mass vaccination site at Dodger Stadium — one of the largest in the country — will cease operations by the end of May, as part of a major shift to increase appointment-free vaccine availability at other city-run sites.

The pending closure comes amid a broader slowdown in demand across the region and country, a trend that is concerning public health officials. Appointments for the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine have decreased by about 50% at Los Angeles County-run clinics, county health officials announced Thursday.

Deputy Mayor Jeff Gorell said the city has also seen a significant drop in appointment slots at city-run clinics, and that closing Dodger Stadium is aimed at dispersing access and availability at other city sites. Officials hope that a shift to this new system will mean that people unable to set a specific appointment time — due to work schedules, internet access or some other obstacle — will have more flexibility to get a shot.

“The process that will allow us to demobilize Dodger Stadium will allow us to maintain vaccine capacity and spread it out city-wide,” Gorell said.

