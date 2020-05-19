Dodgers and Angels could play in their stadiums for potential 2020 season: Gov. Newsom

The Dodgers and Angels could return to their home ballparks for a potential 2020 season, California Gov. Gavin Newsom said Monday.

Major League Baseball would like to start the season the first week of July. On the first business day after the league released a 67-page protocol for handling health and safety issues, the governors of California, New York, Texas and Colorado all said teams would be welcome to play ball in their states.

Games would not be open to fans, at least for the first part of the season.

Newsom, speaking at a news conference in Sacramento, said that “pro sports, in that first week or so of June, without spectators, and modifications … can begin to move forward.” He said he has spoken with “league representatives from all the major league sports.”

