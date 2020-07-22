Dodgers and Mookie Betts agree to 12-year, $365M contract extension

Mookie Betts prepares for a spring training game against the Los Angeles Angels at Camelback Ranch on Feb. 26, 2020 in Glendale, Arizona.(Norm Hall/Getty Images)

The Dodgers and outfielder Mookie Betts have agreed to a 12-year, $365 million contract extension Wednesday that should keep Betts in Los Angeles for the rest of his career. The deal includes a $65 million signing bonus. Betts will make $10 million during this abbreviated season and the extension will begin in 2021.

The deal is the second-largest of all time, exceeded only by the 12-year, $426.5 million extension Mike Trout signed with the Angels on in March 2019.

The development comes a day before the Dodgers open their 2020 season against the San Francisco Giants at Dodger Stadium. The pandemic-shortened 60-game season was in jeopardy during the league’s shutdown and ensuing heated negotiations between owners and the union.

Not staging a season could have meant Betts never would have played a meaningful game for the Dodgers. Not only will he now play in Los Angeles in 2020, but through 2032.

