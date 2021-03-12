Dodgers, Angels can welcome back fans for games after L.A. and O.C. move to red tier

An aerial view of Dodger Stadium on March 25, 2020. After a year without fans, thousands will be allowed to attend the Dodgers’ season opener on April 9.(Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)

The Angels open the season in 20 days, and thousands of fans will be inside Angel Stadium to cheer Mike Trout.

The Dodgers play their home opener in 28 days, and thousands of fans will be inside Dodger Stadium to help Clayton Kershaw and Mookie Betts celebrate the team’s first World Series championship in 32 years.

On Friday, Los Angeles and Orange counties received approval to move into the red tier of the state’s coronavirus guidelines, allowing the Dodgers and Angels to sell 20% of the seats in their ballparks.

Under the state’s four-tier format, a team can sell to 33% of capacity when its county is in the orange tier, indicating moderate spread of the virus, and to 67% of capacity in the yellow tier, indicating minimal spread.

