Dodgers cut employees’ pay up to 35% to avoid furloughs, layoffs

The Dodgers on Tuesday informed full-time employees that the organization will implement a tiered system of pay cuts starting June 1 to avoid furloughs and layoffs as the organization proceeds without generating its usual revenue during the coronavirus pandemic, according to three people with knowledge of the situation.

Every employee making at least $75,000 a year will experience a pay cut, with reductions ranging up to 35%. The bigger the salary, the bigger the pay cut. Employees making less than $75,000 a year will not be affected.

ESPN first reported the plan.

Last month, the Dodgers, following most other teams around the league, committed to paying its non-playing employees through May 31. Teams weren’t obligated to make those pledges after MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred announced he had suspended uniform employee contracts starting May 1, giving franchises the latitude to impose furloughs, layoffs or pay cuts.

