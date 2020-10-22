Dodgers fall 6-4 to Tampa Bay Rays; World Series even at 1-1

Local news

Mookie Betts of the Los Angeles Dodgers fields a hit against the Tampa Bay Rays during Game Two of the World Series at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas, on Oct. 21, 2020. (Ronald Martinez / Getty Images)

Brandon Lowe hit two home runs to break out of an extended postseason slump and the Tampa Bay Rays held off the Los Angeles Dodgers 6-4, tying the World Series at one game apiece.

Down 5-0, the Dodgers closed within 6-4 on Corey Seager’s solo homer in the eighth. Aaron Loup relieved and struck out Cody Bellinger with a runner on base to prevent further damage.

Joey Wendle also drove in three runs for Tampa Bay. Will Smith and Chris Taylor homered to help the Dodgers rally.

After a day off, Game 3 will be Friday night at neutral site Globe Life Field, home of the Texas Rangers. Charlie Morton starts for the Rays against Walker Buehler in a matchup of pitchers who have both excelled in October outings.

