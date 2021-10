Eddie Rosario #8 of the Atlanta Braves slides safely past Will Smith #16 of the Los Angeles Dodgers to score in the eighth inning of Game Two of the National League Championship Series at Truist Park on October 17, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Michael Zarrilli/Getty Images)

The Los Angeles Dodgers fell to the Atlanta Braves in Game 2 of the National League Championship Series.

The Boys in Blue lost 5-4, but head back to Los Angeles for Game 3 of the best-of-seven series.

