Another key cog from the Los Angeles Dodgers team that won the 2020 World Series is departing the team.

Reports from ESPN’s Joon Lee and Jeff Passan indicated third-baseman Justin Turner will be signing with the Boston Red Sox.

Turner had been a member of the Dodgers since 2014. He was born in Long Beach and grew up rooting for the Blue as a child. He played high school ball in Lakewood and starred for the Cal State Fullerton Titans.

His ties to Southern California and the Dodgers organization endeared him to Angelenos and made him an instant fan favorite.

He was a two-time MLB All Star with Los Angeles and was named NLCS MVP in 2017.

The 38-year-old plans to sign with Boston for two years for about $22 million, according to Passan, and is expected to get the bulk of his playing time as designated hitter.

Turner is the latest big name Dodgers star to depart in this 2022 offseason. Infielder Trea Turner signed with the Philadelphia Phillies on an 11-year contract worth about $300 million.

Former National League MVP Cody Bellinger signed a one-year deal with the Chicago Cubs after the Dodgers decided not to offer him a contract to bring him back to the club.

The Dodgers signed outfielder J.D. Martinez and pitcher Noah Syndergaard to one-year deals on Saturday. The team also re-signed longtime ace Clayton Kershaw earlier this month.