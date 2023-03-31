One Los Angeles Dodgers fan’s marriage proposal on Opening Day came at a painful price.

Cell phone cameras were rolling as a man wearing a Mookie Betts jersey ran onto the field during a break in the game, dropped down to a knee, and held up a ring box for his girlfriend who was seated in the outfield seats.

Many in the crowd cheered, but those cheers quickly turned to gasps when, seconds later, a security guard blindsided the proposing fan, brutally tackling him to the ground.

A man who rushed the field at Dodger Stadium to propose to his girlfriend was tackled by a security guard. March 30, 2023. (@THEDieselMendez / SPORTS REPORT+ /TMX)

Other guards arrived and handcuffed him as he lay face-down.

The man, who appeared to be shaken up, was then escorted off the field and play resumed.

“She said YES 🙌🏻🙌🏻la amo,” Ricardo Juarez later posted on Instagram. His fiancee, Ramona Saavedra, shared a photo of the ring and the newly-engaged couple.

Ramona Saavedra and Ricardo Juarez show off the engagement ring. March 30, 2023. (Ramona Saavedra)

“Tad bit extreme 😂🙌🏼 but he’s a LEO what can you expect 😂 And of course I said YES ! 🫶🏼,” Saavedra posted.

The Dodgers defeated the Arizona Diamondbacks 8-2 on Thursday night.