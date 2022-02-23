Dodgers fan says he was partially blinded by LAPD projectile during unruly celebration

An LAPD officer aims a projectile launcher at people gathered in downtown L.A. after the Dodgers won the World Series in 2020.(Jason Armond/Los Angeles Times)

A Los Angeles Dodgers fan alleged in a lawsuit this week that he suffered permanent eye damage when an LAPD officer fired a projectile at him during an unruly World Series celebration.

Isaac Castellanos, who at the time was a 22-year-old Cal State Long Beach student, said he was peacefully celebrating the Dodgers’ win near Crypto.com arena in downtown Los Angeles about 1 a.m. on Oct. 28, 2020, when officers moved in on the crowd.

Castellanos had “briefly turned in the direction of the officers” to grab one of his friends so they could leave the area when he was hit in the right eye with a projectile fired by an unidentified officer more than 60 feet away, according to the lawsuit filed in U.S. District Court.

“I immediately knew what happened,” Castellanos said in an interview with The Times. “I was kind of shocked for a second.”

