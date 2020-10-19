Dodgers fans can watch World Series games at drive-in events at Dodger Stadium

Dodger Stadium won’t be hosting any World Series games this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but the franchise has come up with an alternative for those who want to go to Chavez Ravine to root on the Boys in Blue as they play for the championship.

The Dodgers will be hosting drive-in viewing parties in the stadium’s parking lot for the best-of-seven series against the Tampa Bay Rays, according to a news release from the team.

Tickets cost $75 per vehicle and go on sale Monday at 10 a.m. at Dodgers.com/DriveIn.

Game 1 of the World Series is Tuesday and starts at 5:09 p.m. Game 2 is Wednesday, while games 3 and 4 are Friday and Saturday. Games 5, 6 and 7 — if necessary — are slated for Sunday, and the following Tuesday and Wednesday.

The World Series is being held at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas, where the Dodgers clinched its 24th National League pennant in franchise history in a thrilling, come-from-behind victory in Game 7 against the Atlanta Braves.

The win marked the first time in the Dodgers’ illustrious history that the team rallied to overcome a 3-1 league championship series deficit.

This World Series will be the Dodgers’ third appearance in four years, and players, fans and staff alike are hoping the third time really is the charm.

The Boys in Blue haven’t won a World Series since 1988 — also coincidentally the last time the Dodgers and Lakers both won championships the same year.

The Lakers, of course, defeated the Miami Heat just eight days ago to win the NBA title.