Dodgers fans line up early to get gear celebrating World Series win

Many Dodgers fans across Los Angeles woke up early Wednesday to buy some gear celebrating the team’s World Series championship.

At a sporting goods store in Pasadena, merchandise flew off the shelves.

Victor lined up outside at 6 a.m. along with other fans.

“This has been long overdue,” he said of the Dodger’s first World Series victory since 1988.

“I remember back when I was 10 years old in ’88, when they won the World Series,” Victor said. “And then today, I’m here to live it again. I mean how many people get to do that and talk about it?”

Victor had to work late so he didn’t get to watch the game, but he said that he and his coworkers kept up with the score and let out some celebratory cheers.

“I was in tears,” he said.