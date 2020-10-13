Dodgers fans watch game against Atlanta Braves in drive-in viewing party at Dodgers Stadium

Dodgers fans drove into parking lots at the team’s stadium in Elysian Park Monday night to watch the game against the Atlanta Braves — a new way to cheer on the Boys in Blue amid the pandemic.

Vehicles were required to park in every other spot, following the physical distancing requirements laid out by public health officials. Fans had their temperatures checked before entering the venue to park and watch the game on big screens.

The Dodgers lost to the Braves Monday, 5-1.

The team announced Friday that it would host a drive-in watch party for each NLCS game in two stadium parking lots. Tickets were priced at $75 per car.

No concessions were available but fans were allowed to bring their food and non-alcoholic beverages.

Meanwhile at Dodger Stadium… pic.twitter.com/8euvxNTQ9Q — Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) October 13, 2020

Mary Beth McDade reports for the KTLA 5 News at 10 on Oct. 12, 2020.