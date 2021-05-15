Dodgers Foundation continues grab-and-go food, PPE giveaway in Wilmington

The Los Angeles Dodgers Foundation is on a neighborhood tour to support undeserved communities in the Southland.

On Saturday, the Foundation stopped by Wilmington to give away food and personal protective equipment, as well as information on how to sign up to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

“It’s important for us to continue to spread that love and to continue to support the communities,” said Nichol Whiteman, chief executive officer for the L.A. Dodger Foundation. “When we think about the job loss as it relates to COVID-19, it’s been so significant.”

The tour has already visited neighborhoods in Compton, Van Nuys, Maywood and Rancho Cucamonga. The giveaway will continue with “drive-thru” stops in Long Beach, Watts and Inglewood during May and June.

Erin Myers reports for the KTLA 5 News on May 15, 2021.