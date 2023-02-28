Los Angeles Dodgers shortstop Gavin Lux will likely miss the entire season after tearing his right ACL and LCL, the team announced Tuesday.

The injury occurred during a Cactus League game against the San Diego Padres in Peoria, Arizona, Monday afternoon. Lux was running to third base and briefly ducked to avoid a throw from Padres third baseman Jantzen Witte when he stumbled and fell to the ground, holding his right knee.

After the game, Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said Lux told him he felt “a pop” in the outer half of his knee. Trainers carted Lux to the clubhouse where the team’s medical staff performed manual tests, the team said.

An MRI confirmed the extent of the injury Tuesday.

“Just wanted to thank everyone for the thoughts and prayers, means more than you all know!,” Lux tweeted.

Lux, who batted .276 with six home runs in 129 games last season, was slated to be the Dodgers’ starting shortstop after the departures of Cory Seager and Trea Turner.

With the loss of Lux, infielder Miguel Rojas is likely to assume the starting shortstop role.

“The first thing that I felt was really pain for Gavin,” Rojas said in a statement posted on MLB.com.“A young kid that has been working his ass off to get ready for the season to be the everyday shortstop for this team. He’s a big part of this club. I just feel bad for him that he has to go through whatever he’s going to have to go through.”