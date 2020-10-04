Dodgers great Ron Perranoski, 2-time World Series champ, dies at 84

Ron Perranoski, the left-handed ace of the Los Angeles Dodgers’ bullpen who helped them win a pair of World Series championships in the 1960s, has died. He was 84.

His sister Pat Zailo says he died at his home in Vero Beach, Florida, of complications from a long illness.

He is the third former Dodgers player to die a week, along with outfielders Jay Johnstone and “Sweet” Lou Johnson.

Perranoski earned a save in relief of Johnny Podres in the 1963 World Series as the Dodgers swept the New York Yankees.

