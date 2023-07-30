The Los Angeles Dodgers held their first Christian Faith and Family Day since the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic without any problems off the field.

Star pitcher Clayton Kershaw announced the event on Twitter back in May, and recently posted a video alongside his wife to tell Dodgers fans of the team’s plans to make the day “bigger and better” than it was before the pandemic.

The festivities included pre- and post-game performances by Christian musician Jeremy Camp, player interviews and chances to win exclusive merchandise. There was also time for several players – including Kershaw – to hold conversations about their faith with fans after the game.

Actor Chris Pratt threw the first pitch across home plate to Kershaw.

Sunday night’s event follows the controversial Pride Night festivities that the Dodgers hosted in June, where the team invited, un-invited and then re-invited the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence, a non-profit LGBTQ+ advocacy group whose members dress in drag as nuns.

The group was scheduled to be honored with a community award, but the event faced backlash from religious organizations and led to protests outside Dodger Stadium and the Sisters having their invitation rescinded.

When the group had their invitation taken back, even more protests arose from the LGBTQ+ community, and the group was eventually re-invited back to the Pride Night festivities. The Dodgers apologized, and the non-profit advocates were honored at the stadium that night.

While there were no apparent issues with Sunday’s faith-event based event, the Dodgers were unable to hold off the Cincinnati Reds, losing 9-0.