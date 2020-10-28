Dodgers’ Justin Turner removed from World Series Game 6 for positive coronavirus test

Dodgers third baseman Justin Turner tested positive for the coronavirus and was removed from the World Series during the eighth inning of Tuesday’s World Series Game 6 clincher.
“We learned during the game,” commissioner Rob Manfred told Fox. “He was immediately isolated to prevent spread.”
The Dodgers celebrated on the field, with masks on.
There also was no immediate word of whether Turner had shown any symptoms. Players were tested daily inside the postseason bubble, and no major leaguer had tested positive during that time.
