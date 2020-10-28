Dodgers’ Justin Turner removed from World Series Game 6 for positive coronavirus test

Justin Turner #10 of the Los Angeles Dodgers reacts after flying out against the Tampa Bay Rays during the sixth inning in Game Six of the 2020 MLB World Series at Globe Life Field on Oct. 27, 2020, in Arlington, Texas. (Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

Dodgers third baseman Justin Turner tested positive for the coronavirus and was removed from the World Series during the eighth inning of Tuesday’s World Series Game 6 clincher.

“We learned during the game,” commissioner Rob Manfred told Fox. “He was immediately isolated to prevent spread.”

The Dodgers celebrated on the field, with masks on.

There also was no immediate word of whether Turner had shown any symptoms. Players were tested daily inside the postseason bubble, and no major leaguer had tested positive during that time.

Thanks to everyone reaching out! I feel great, no symptoms at all. Just experienced every emotion you can possibly imagine. Can’t believe I couldn’t be out there to celebrate with my guys! So proud of this team & unbelievably happy for the City of LA#WorldSeriesChamps — Justin Turner (@redturn2) October 28, 2020