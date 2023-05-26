The Los Angeles Dodgers and future Hall of Fame pitcher Clayton Kershaw have announced a “relaunch” of Christian Faith and Family Day.

The announcement comes after the Dodgers first invited, then uninvited, and then re-invited a group of self-described queer and trans “nuns” to be honored at the team’s Pride Night event in June.

“Excited to announce the relaunch of Christian Faith and Family Day at Dodger Stadium on July 30th,” Kershaw tweeted on Friday. “More details to come – but we are grateful for the opportunity to talk about Jesus and determined to make it bigger and better than it was before COVID. Hope to see you on July 30th!”

A logo for the event features baseball bats, a ball, and a Christian Cross.

2023 Christian Faith & Family Night logo (Los Angeles Dodgers)

“Stay after the game to celebrate and be part of a day of worship,” the team said in a retweet.

An official page for the event on the Dodgers’ website promised more information “soon.”

The Dodgers’ decision to honor the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence with a Community Service Award at its 10th annual Pride Night celebration on June 16 was met with backlash from conservatives and Catholics who took issue with the group’s use of Christian imagery and the term “nun.”

This led to the Dodgers uninviting the group, which caused even more trouble for the ball club.

The Los Angeles LGBT Center pulled out of Pride Night and asked the Dodgers to either reinvite the group or cancel the event. The Los Angeles County Delegation, which includes 39 members of the California State Senate and State Assembly, also condemned the team.

On Monday, the Dodgers reversed course, apologizing to the Sisters, and reinviting them to the event.

“A full apology and explanation was given to us by the Dodgers staff which we accept,” the Sisters said. “We believe the apology is sincere because the Dodgers have worked for 10 years with our community and as well they have asked us to continue an ongoing relationship with them.”

The Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence show their support during the gay pride parade in West Hollywood on June 12, 2016. (Richard Vogel/Associated Press)

The following day, the Archdiocese of Los Angeles issued a statement that was highly critical of the team’s reversal.

“The decision to honor a group that clearly mocks the Catholic faith and makes light of the sincere and holy vocations of our women religious who are an integral part of our Church is what has caused disappointment, concern, anger, and dismay from our Catholic community,” its statement read. “The Archdiocese calls on all Catholics and people of goodwill to stand against bigotry and hate in any form and to stand for respect for one another and for the religious beliefs of our communities of faith.“

The team’s sudden relaunch of Christian Faith and Family Day has been met with mixed, and largely cynical reactions on social media.

“Nice try. Too late,” one Twitter user wrote.

“Nice of you guys to do this out of the kindness of your hearts, and not in any way to try to salvage your reputation among 60+% of the American population,” said conservative author Pete D’Abrosca.

“A little hypocritical coming from the organization but I stand with Kershaw and the Christian faith,” said Suzanna Banana.

The Dodgers last held a Christian Faith and Family Day in 2019.

KTLA has reached out to the Dodgers for comment.