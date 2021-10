Wilmer Flores of the San Francisco Giants makes a diving catch and throws out Will Smith of the Los Angeles Dodgers on a fielder’s choice during the fifth inning of Game 1 of the National League Division Series at Oracle Park in San Francisco on Oct. 8, 2021. (Ezra Shaw / Getty Images)

The Los Angeles Dodgers fell to the San Francisco Giants 4-0 Friday in Game 1 of their first-ever appearance together in the National League Division Series.

The historic rivalry came to a head in San Francisco after the two teams battled it out for first place during the regular season.

Game 2 is set for 6:07 p.m. Saturday in San Francisco, when Julio Urias, who led the MLB in wins this year, takes the mound for the Dodgers.

