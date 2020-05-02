Dodgers offer refunds or credit to ticket holders for home games in March, April

The Dodgers on Thursday announced they are offering account credits or — with an additional step — refunds to people who bought tickets through the organization to March and April home games canceled because of Major League Baseball’s shutdown.

The public rollout of the message caused some confusion. An outline of the policy on the team’s website, which was also posted on the Dodgers’ Twitter account, initially did not include the word refund. The only mention of a refund was at the bottom of emails sent directly to ticket holders. The website was later updated with the refund option.

In the emails, people were directed to contact their ticket representative or call (866) 363-4377 and choose option 6 for a refund. If no action is taken, the franchise will give the ticket holder an account credit with a 10% bonus that can be used for events in 2020 or 2021.

The policy covers the 19 games scheduled to be played at Dodger Stadium in March and April, including two exhibition games in the Freeway Series against the Angels. It does not include single-game tickets purchased through third-party re-sellers such as StubHub, the league’s official resale partner.

