Dodgers offer seats in fully vaccinated only sections for upcoming 9-game homestand

Fans stand for the National Anthem before the game between the Washington Nationals and the Los Angeles Dodgers during the 2021 MLB season home opening game at Dodger Stadium on April 9, 2021. (Harry How/Getty Images)

The Dodgers are again offering tickets for seats in fully vaccinated only sections for a nine-game homestand beginning May 11, the team announced Friday.

Tickets at Dodger Stadium’s fully vaccinated only areas — the right field side of the Loge and Reserve levels— start at $34 and will be offered at a 20% discount compared to similarly positioned tickets.

The games will be against the Seattle Mariners (May 11 and 12), the Miami Marlins (May 14 through 16) and the Arizona Diamondbacks (May 17 through 20).

Tickets and more information are available at Dodgers.com/VaccinationZone.

Before entry into the vaccinated section, fans must show proof that at least two weeks have passed since their final dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

Fans seated in the special sections will not be required to socially distance and will be seated directly next to other parties, the team explained. Face coverings will still be required in the sections, but they can be removed for eating and drinking if a person is in their designated seat.

In addition, children between the ages of 2 and 15 who can provide proof of having tested negative for COVID-19 within 72 hours will be admitted to the fully vaccinated only sections, but those under the age of 2 do not need to provide proof of a negative COVID-19 test.

The team had previously offered fully vaccinated only seats in Loge level for just one game against the Padres last week.

The stadium is only allowing a limited amount of fans in the stands based on guidelines from California’s reopening plan. Los Angeles County is currently in the orange tier — or moderate risk — meaning outdoor stadiums can allow a maximum capacity of 33%, including suites.

Officials encourage anyone heading to the stadium to visit the Dodgers’ Fan Safety Portal to learn more about the team’s current COVID-19 policies and procedures.