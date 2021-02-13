Dodgers re-sign fan favorite Justin Turner after long standoff

Justin Turner #10 of the Los Angeles Dodgers reacts to his two-run home run, to take a 9-4 lead over the Atlanta Braves, during the eighth inning at Dodger Stadium on May 8, 2019. (Credit: Harry How/Getty Images)

It took nearly the entire offseason, longer than anyone could’ve expected, but the Dodgers and Justin Turner have agreed on a contract Saturday to keep the third baseman in Los Angeles four days before pitchers and catchers report for spring training Wednesday.

The deal concludes a three-and-a-half month standoff between the two sides. The 36-year-old Turner hit free agency seeking a contract of three or four years. The Dodgers committed to a two-year offer and didn’t budge as Turner tested the market for suitors. The Dodgers eventually won out.

Turner’s return ensures his final act as a Dodger won’t be igniting a controversy the night the Dodgers won the World Series when he was informed during Game 6 of the World Series that he had positive for COVID-19 but went on the field during the postgame celebration anyway.

It would’ve been a strange ending to a memorable Dodgers career. The Lakewood native vaulted from released reserve to one of the elite hitters in the majors in his first seven years with the club. He became a fan favorite for his production, clutch October performances, and distinct red look. He evolved into a clubhouse and community leader. He is beloved in Southern California.

