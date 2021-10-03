Dodgers seek win over Brewers in race for NL West title

Trea Turner #6 of the Los Angeles Dodgers crosses home plate to score against the Milwaukee Brewers during the eighth inning at Dodger Stadium on October 02, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Michael Owens/Getty Images)

The Los Angeles Dodgers’ bid for a ninth consecutive National League West championship remains alive after the San Francisco Giants’ loss to the San Diego Padres on Saturday, but the L.A. team will need help on Sunday in order to force an extra game in their hunt for the title.

The Giants (106-55) lost the opportunity to clinch the National League West crown Saturday afternoon, when they ended their seven-game winning streak falling to the Padres 3-2 in 10 innings.

After the Dodgers’ (105-56) late-night victory in Los Angeles against the Milwaukee Brewers (95-66), the club sits only one game behind the Giants heading into the final day of the regular season.

That sets up a dramatic Sunday for the Dodgers who are scheduled to face the Brewers. The first pitch is scheduled for 12:10 p.m. PDT.

If Los Angeles wins on Sunday and San Francisco loses, the teams will play a Game 163 on Monday to determine a division champ. The contest would take place at Oracle Park because the Giants won the season series 10-9.

If Los Angeles loses, San Francisco will also automatically clinch its first division title since 2012.

The Dodgers are currently on a 14-game winning streak at home, tying a 100-year-old franchise record set by the Brooklyn Robins in 1921.