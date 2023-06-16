The Dodger’s annual Pride Night takes place this evening at Dodger Stadium, but Friday night’s event comes amid controversy and protests.

The Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence, who dress in religious type clothing but aren’t actually nuns, will be receiving a Community Hero Award prior to the Dodgers Game against the San Franciso Giants.

“We use humor and irreverent wit to expose the forces of bigotry, complacency and guilt that chain the human spirit,” the group states on its website.

The Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence show their support during the gay pride parade in West Hollywood, Calif. on June 12, 2016. (AP Photo/Richard Vogel, File)

The group is being honored for its activism on behalf of LGBTQ+ rights and its support for those living with HIV and other causes.

However, as the sisters are receiving their award, protesters are planning what was described as a “prayerful procession” outside of Dodger Stadium.

“Catholics around the world and especially those local to L.A. should be outraged by the public acceptance and celebration of a group that openly mocks and blasphemes the Scared Traditions of the Catholic Church,” Catholics for Catholics said in a statement.

A “prayerful procession” is planned for June 16 ahead of the Dodgers Pride Night. (Catholics for Catholics)

The procession is scheduled to take place from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. in parking lot 13 and will be streamed on the Catholics for Catholics website.

The Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence said Friday morning that they have no issue with groups that express themselves through protest.