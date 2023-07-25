The Los Angeles Dodgers are bringing back a critical piece of their 2020 World Series-winning roster.

The Dodgers have agreed to a deal with the Boston Red Sox that will bring back versatile utility man Enrique “Kiké” Hernandez in exchange for a pair of relief pitchers, according to ESPN’s Jeff Passan.

Hernandez, 31, is one of the league’s most malleable and versatile defensive players who has played every position in the majors, aside from catcher.

A fan favorite, Hernandez was the starting second baseman for the 2020 Dodgers team that defeated the Tampa Bay Rays in the World Series.

In February 2021, Hernandez signed a deal with the Boston Red Sox. He’s appeared in 86 games for the Red Sox this season, playing primarily shortstop. He batted .222 with 6 home runs, 31 RBIs and 38 runs scored.

His return to the Dodgers is a welcome one with question marks surrounding the infield since before the season began. The team lost two-time MLB All-Star Trea Turner, last season’s starting shortstop, who signed an 11-year contract with the Philadelphia Phillies last winter. His heir apparent, 25-year-old Gavin Lux, suffered a torn ACL prior to the 2023 MLB season.

The Dodgers have used various combinations of Miguel Rojas and Chris Taylor at shortstop and the dearth of talent in the infield has precipitated a move of former AL MVP Mookie Betts from the outfield to second base.

The return of Hernandez will give manager Dave Roberts another veteran option to solidify the infield rotation.

As part of the trade, the Dodgers agreed to send right-handed relievers Nick Robertson and Justin Hagenman to Boston, Passan said. Robertson has pitched 10.1 innings and struck out 10 batters this season.

Hagenman is currently pitching in Triple-A.