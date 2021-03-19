Dodgers to hold lottery for chance to buy opening day tickets

You cannot afford season tickets. The prices on the resale market are frightening. Should you have any hope of buying a ticket to see the Dodgers celebrate their World Series championship on opening day?

Yes, the Dodgers said Thursday.

Not a great hope, to be sure. But, even with the Dodgers restricted to selling about 11,000 seats under state coronavirus guidelines, the team said it would hold a lottery open to anyone for the chance to buy an extremely limited number of opening day tickets.

In an email to season-ticket holders Thursday, the Dodgers said all season tickets would be scrapped through June 2. The funds for those tickets would be credited to the ticket holders’ account and available for use through 2022.

