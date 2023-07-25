The Los Angeles Dodgers are set to honor the late Kobe Bryant.

Fans will get the opportunity to take home a very cool piece of gear honoring the Lakers legend.

For the team’s upcoming Lakers Night on Sept. 1, a certain number of fans will be a special “Black Mamba” jersey.

The jersey is a “mambafied” version of the Dodgers’ jersey. It’s all black with a snakeskin print, that looks like the special jerseys worn by the Lakers during their time in the NBA bubble to honor Bryant. The team name is adorned on the front with the number 8. The back says Bryant with the number 24.

The special jersey is seen in a photo provided by the Dodgers.

The 18-time NBA All-Star famously played with both numbers at separate times during his 20-year career.

In order to receive the commemorative jersey, fans will need to purchase a special event ticket package. Ticket prices start at $71 for the game against the Atlanta Braves.

There will also be a firework show after the game.

The five-time NBA champion died in 2020 alongside his 13-year-old daughter Gianna and seven others in a helicopter crash in Calabasas.