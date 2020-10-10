Dodgers to host NLCS drive-in watch parties at Dodger Stadium

Dodgers players Chris Taylor, Cody Bellinger and Mookie Betts celebrate with teammates after their 12-3 win over the Padres in the NLDS on Oct. 8, 2020. (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)

The Dodgers are inviting fans to watch the National League Championship Series at Dodger Stadium — from inside their cars.

The team announced Friday afternoon that it would host a drive-in watch party for each NLCS game in two stadium parking lots. Tickets, priced at $75 per car, go on sale at 7 p.m. Friday night.

No concessions will be available, but fans can bring food and non-alcoholic beverages. Fans can leave their cars only to use the restroom and must wear a mask to do so. The games will be shown on a 60-foot screen, with audio broadcast through the FM radio in the car.

The Dodgers said 1,000 tickets would be available for each game and said they would reserve the right to adjust the price for each day at any time.

