Dodgers to sell seats outfitted with cutouts of fans’ faces for up to $299 for the season

Dodger Stadium is viewed on what was supposed to be opening day, postponed due to the coronavirus, on March 26, 2020. (Mario Tama / Getty Images)

Your real self might not be able to enjoy a game at Dodger Stadium this season, but your virtual self can.

The Dodgers are the latest team to join the cutout craze: Submit a photo and the team will turn it into a cutout and display it in a seat all season. If the camera locks in on just the right spot, you could see your face at a game while you watch the game on television.

The Dodgers will hold a presale for season ticket holders Tuesday afternoon, with cutouts available to the public Wednesday.

The team is charging either $149 or $299 for the season, depending on location, with proceeds going to the Los Angeles Dodgers Foundation. The $149 cutouts will be displayed on the field and loge levels, with the $299 cutouts in the seats most likely to be seen on television: the dugout club behind home plate and the new “home run” seats located immediately behind the outfield wall.

