Dodgers to sell seats outfitted with cutouts of fans’ faces for up to $299 for the season

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Dodger Stadium is viewed on what was supposed to be opening day, postponed due to the coronavirus, on March 26, 2020. (Mario Tama / Getty Images)

Dodger Stadium is viewed on what was supposed to be opening day, postponed due to the coronavirus, on March 26, 2020. (Mario Tama / Getty Images)

Your real self might not be able to enjoy a game at Dodger Stadium this season, but your virtual self can.

The Dodgers are the latest team to join the cutout craze: Submit a photo and the team will turn it into a cutout and display it in a seat all season. If the camera locks in on just the right spot, you could see your face at a game while you watch the game on television.

The Dodgers will hold a presale for season ticket holders Tuesday afternoon, with cutouts available to the public Wednesday.

The team is charging either $149 or $299 for the season, depending on location, with proceeds going to the Los Angeles Dodgers Foundation. The $149 cutouts will be displayed on the field and loge levels, with the $299 cutouts in the seats most likely to be seen on television: the dugout club behind home plate and the new “home run” seats located immediately behind the outfield wall.

Read the full story on LATimes.com.

Share this story

Most Popular

Latest News

More News

KTLA on Instagram

Instagram

KTLA on Facebook

KTLA on Twitter