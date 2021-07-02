Dodgers’ Trevor Bauer is placed on leave after assault allegation

Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Trevor Bauer throws against the San Francisco Giants during the first inning of a baseball game, Monday, June 28, 2021, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

Major League Baseball placed Dodgers pitcher Trevor Bauer on paid administrative leave Friday after a woman accused him of assault and obtained a temporary restraining order Tuesday.

Bauer traveled with the Dodgers to Washington on Wednesday. He was scheduled to pitch Sunday against the Washington Nationals.

Under MLB’s domestic violence, sexual assault and child abuse policy, Commissioner Rob Manfred can place Bauer on paid administrative leave for seven days. The league can only extend the leave beyond seven days in agreement with the players’ union.

An MLB spokesperson said the league is investigating the allegation. Under the league’s policy, the league can suspend a player even if he is not charged with a crime. Players have been suspended from 15 games up to a season since the policy was implemented in 2015.

