Get ready, Dodger fans. MLB superstar Shohei Ohtani is making his debut in blue Thursday afternoon.

The team is holding an introductory press conference at 3 p.m.

Ohtani, who agreed to a 10-year, $700 million deal that’s the largest in sports history, spent his first six seasons with the Los Angeles Angels, where his unique combination of pitching prowess and offensive power allowed him to secure rookie of the year, MVP, All-Star and Silver Slugger honors.

Despite the eye-popping numbers in his contract, Ohtani will only make $2 million per year during this 10-year period, instead deferring the bulk of his earnings until after the contract expires so that he can allow a stronger team to be built around him.

That contract structure is reminiscent of the New York Mets’ Bobby Bonilla, who still receives more than $1 million each year despite him having retired years ago.

Ohtani is reportedly allowed out of the contract if the Dodgers part ways with President of Baseball Operations Andrew Friedman or owner/chairman Mark Walter.