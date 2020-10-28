Dodgers’ World Series win gives L.A. a night of joy in a year of misery

In a city reeling from the medical and economic devastation of the coronavirus pandemic, forced to restrict its celebrated freewheeling lifestyle and even robbed of the sacred ritual of a summer at Chavez Ravine, the Dodgers’ World Series victory felt like a vaccine — if only temporary — for 2020’s many miseries.

Dodger fans took to the streets and provided Los Angeles with a hearty fireworks show as the team won its first World Series since 1988.

On Sunset Boulevard down the hill from Dodger Stadium, drivers formed an impromptu parade, honking and cheering. Los Angeles police ordered people to leave the area and were attempting to push hundreds of people off the street. Although the celebration was largely peaceful, some objects were thrown at police, and officers fired rubber bullets.

Fans set off fireworks amid the canyon of towers along downtown L.A.’s main streets as people converged in the city center by car, foot, bike and even skateboard. Police were also trying to control crowds there.

