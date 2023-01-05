A dog that was seen on video being thrown over a fence and abandoned at a Riverside County cell tower last month has a new home.

The pooch, previously named KO, was abandoned in the Winchester area on Dec. 15.

Video shared by the Riverside County Department of Animal Services showed a man tossing the 8-year-old pit bull mix over a fence and walking away. The dog is later seen walking to the front of the fence and watching the man walk away.

Maintenance workers found the pup more than an hour later. They described him as being thirsty, but he was also eventually treated for mucus discharge from both his eyes.

KO was microchipped, and officials were able to identify his former owner as 30-year-old Robert Ruiz Jr.

Authorities, however, have not been able to locate him and he is actively being sought.

Meanwhile, KO was renamed Ken, and he was recovering at a Jurupa Valley shelter before being adopted Thursday.

“Jennifer from Orange County saw the video of the abandoned dog and said she felt compelled to drive to Jurupa Valley to give “Ken” a new home,” Animal Services said in a Twitter update.

The agency had previously shared video of a happy Ken wagging his tail while frolicking in grass.