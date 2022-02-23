Dog hurt after ‘likely’ being hit by vehicle is rescued from 105 Freeway by CHP officer, trainee

An injured dog believed to have been hit by a vehicle on the 105 Freeway in the South Los Angeles area was saved from further harm by a CHP officer and her trainee on Wednesday morning, the agency said.

In a social media post, the California Highway Patrol’s West Los Angeles office — which serves parts of South L.A. — reported receiving a number of 911 calls around 8 a.m. regarding a hurt canine hobbling along the 105 near Normandie Avenue.

Officer McComb and trainee Officer Chavez responded and found the injured dog. Once safely on the side of the busy road, the officers hydrated and comforted the dog. An Animal Control officer arrived soon after and gave him food.

Photos released by CHP showed the canine appeared to have an injured right back leg, while his left paw also appeared bloodied. The dog was “likely struck by a vehicle,” the post stated.

Since he had no tags and no known owner, the pooch ended up with a “good citizen” who stopped and “without hesitation offered to take the dog to a vet hospital for immediate care out of her own pocket,” officials said.

Officers obtained and verified her identity and information, then released the dog into her care, which officials say was “in the best interest of the … immediate health and well-being” of the dog.

The good citizen was not identified, but CHP concluded its post by expressing gratitude and appreciation to her.

No other details were immediately released about the incident.