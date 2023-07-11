A small dog kicked by a homeless man in Venice last month has died, according to the organizer of his GoFundMe page.

“I’m heartbroken to tell you all that little Barty succumbed to his injuries and despite a hard fight, passed away on Friday,” Laura Valdivia stated in an update to the GoFundMe page Sunday.

Laura Michele Rosenfeld was walking her dog, Bart, when a homeless man “danced” up to them and kicked Bart, causing severe injury on June 14, 2023. (Laura Valdivia/GoFundMe)

Laura Michele Rosenfeld was walking her dog Bart on June 14 when a homeless man “danced” up to them and kicked Bart, the page stated.

Bart flew into the metal claw of a bobcat tractor city workers were said to be using to repair the street.

Valdivia ran to help Rosenfeld and Bart and drove them to an animal hospital, where Bart suffered from swelling in his head.

Bart did get well enough to return home for several days before passing away.

“Laura is devastated but I know she will also be forever grateful that he got to spend his last few days in the comfort of his own home, by her side,” Valdivia said.

The man suspected of kicking Bart was arrested, according to a previous update.