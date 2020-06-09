Dog may not survive after being shot by caretaker who’d been drinking in Riverside; 3 arrested

A dog received treatment at the Jurupa Valley shelter on June 8, 2020, after being shot in a Riverside backyard in a photo released by the Riverside County Department of Animal Services.

A black Labrador mix is fighting for his life after being shot by his caretaker over the weekend in a Riverside backyard, where officials believe the man had been drinking with friends for several hours.

Animal welfare officers were called around 3 a.m. Sunday to assist Riverside police, who’d responded to reports of gunshots on the 4600 block of Gardena Drive, a few blocks west of the Riverside Plaza, according to a news release from the Riverside County Department of Animal Services. (Warning: News release contains a graphic image that may be disturbing to some)

Police led animal officials into the backyard, where the 3-year-old dog named Spartacus was lying on his side with an apparent bullet wound in his right shoulder, Animal Services Officer Sean Fazio said.

“I was told that two men living at the house had been under the influence of alcohol and started shooting a firearm in the backyard,” Fazio said in a written statement. “At one point the owner apparently shot his dog.”

Spartacus was unresponsive to Fazio’s flashlight and touch. Officials rushed him to a 24-hour emergency veterinary hospital in Grand Terrace that Animal Services says it contracts with for serious, after-hours incidents.

Spartacus is now on an IV drip with pain medications at the county shelter in Jurupa Valley. Veterinary staff say it’s too soon to tell if he can survive, but he’s under close observation and showing small signs of recovery.

Three intoxicated men were arrested at the home on suspicion of negligent discharge of a firearm, weapons violations, animal abuse and child endangerment, because a juvenile was inside at the time, said Officer Ryan Railsback, a spokesperson for Riverside police.

No identities were available for those in custody, Railsback said.

Authorities are now trying to determine whether the dog was shot on purpose, or if it was an accident due to the caretaker’s inebriated state.

A second dog that was inside the home’s garage was taken to the Jurupa Valley shelter, since it was unclear how long the men would be in custody, officials said.