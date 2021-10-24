Dog missing after car stolen in Echo Park: LAPD

A 3-year-old male Argentinian Mastiff named Charlie has been missing since the car he was in was stolen on Oct. 22, 2021. (LAPD)

The Los Angeles Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing dog that was last seen in Echo Park.

The dog, a 3-year-old male Argentinian Mastiff named Charlie, has been missing since the car he was in, an orange, two-door 2010 Honda Fit, was stolen at about 7:30 on Friday from the 1300 block of Douglas Street, police said in a release.

The car was stolen as the owner was making a food delivery and left the car unlocked with keys in the ignition.

The car was found by police a short time later near Silent Era Drive and Duane Street, but Charlie was not in the vehicle.

Charlie weighs about 100 pounds and is mostly white, with a black patch over his left eye.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Michael Ventura at 323-561-3257.

Anonymous tips can be submitted by calling 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or by visiting lacrimestoppers.org.