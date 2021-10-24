Dog missing after car stolen in Echo Park: LAPD

The Los Angeles Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing dog that was last seen in Echo Park.
The dog, a 3-year-old male Argentinian Mastiff named Charlie, has been missing since the car he was in, an orange, two-door 2010 Honda Fit, was stolen at about 7:30 on Friday from the 1300 block of Douglas Street, police said in a release.
The car was stolen as the owner was making a food delivery and left the car unlocked with keys in the ignition.
The car was found by police a short time later near Silent Era Drive and Duane Street, but Charlie was not in the vehicle.
Charlie weighs about 100 pounds and is mostly white, with a black patch over his left eye.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Michael Ventura at 323-561-3257.
Anonymous tips can be submitted by calling 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or by visiting lacrimestoppers.org.