A dog and a motorcycle were found inside a stolen U-Haul when a pursuit with authorities came to an end in Riverside County Monday night.

Deputies responded to the area of San Jacinto Avenue and 7th Street in San Jacinto to assist Hemet police who were in pursuit of the U-Haul, Riverside County Sheriff’s Department Lt. Swan said.

The chase continued for about 25 minutes until authorities deployed spike strips and disabled the truck at San Jacinto Avenue and Florida Avenue in Hemet.

A man driving the U-Haul attempted to flee the scene on foot but was quickly captured by law enforcement, Swan said.

Deputies found a dog belonging to the suspect inside the cab of the truck. Animal control was called to take the dog from the scene.

A stolen motorcycle was also discovered inside the U-Haul.

Swan was unaware of any local burglaries related to the U-Haul but said that some may have occurred before authorities were alerted to the stolen truck.