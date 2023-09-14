Buena Park police say this dog is OK after its owner flipped his vehicle on Sept. 13, 2023. (Buena Park Police Department)

A dog is uninjured and in “safe keeping” after its owner flipped his vehicle during a police pursuit in Buena Park Wednesday night.

According to the Buena Park Police Department, around 11 p.m., officers attempted to stop a Dodge Charger that was involved in a street race in the area of Beach Boulevard and Crescent Avenue.

The Charger sped off on the 91 Freeway reaching speeds of 100 mph, leaving police behind as officers canceled the pursuit for safety concerns.

But as they were exiting the freeway to turn back to Buena Park, officers came across a man chasing his dog on an off-ramp.

Police then discovered the same Charger that was involved in the pursuit was upside down nearby, having apparently flipped at some point during the high-speed escape.

A flipped Dodger Charger is seen in Buena Park following a brief high-speed pursuit on Sept. 13, 2023. (Buena Park Police Department)

It was later confirmed that the man chasing the dog was the driver of the Charger. He flipped the car while trying to navigate a tight turn, the dog got out and he chased after it, police said.

The driver, who was not wearing a seat belt, suffered some injuries and was taken to the hospital for treatment. A passenger, who wore a seat belt, was uninjured, but accompanied the driver to the hospital.

“What was left of his vehicle was impounded,” police said.

Police later posted an update that said the dog was “A-OK.”