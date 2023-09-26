A dog was possibly shot by police in downtown Los Angeles Tuesday morning, authorities said.

The incident unfolded around 9:45 a.m. near the intersection of 7th Street and Gladys Avenue. Police were called to help a person who was involved in an incident with a dog, Los Angeles Police Department Officer Cervantes told KTLA.

An ambulance was requested for a 65-year-old man who sustained multiple lacerations by a dog, and the situation is being handled as a dog shooting, Cervantes said without elaborating.

No further details about the incident, including the conditions of the man and dog, have been released.