Firefighters and animal control officers sprang into action to rescue a dog that got trapped in a sinkhole in San Bernardino on Wednesday.

Witnesses heard barking next to a building at Waterman Avenue and Mill Street and called authorities around 1 p.m., a San Bernardino Fire Department spokesman told KTLA.

Animal Control arrived to find a large husky that was stuck in a sinkhole adjacent to an old oil well approximately 15 feet below a parking lot.

Firefighters were called in and quickly determined that they needed additional help from the county’s Urban Search and Rescue Team, officials said.

Crews managed to slip a rope around the dog and hoist it to safety. The dog was a little dirty but appeared to be unharmed. It was turned over to animal control staff to get checked out by a veterinarian.

The scene was then turned over to the property owner for repair, the fire department said.