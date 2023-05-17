Firefighters and animal control officers sprang into action to rescue a dog that got trapped in a sinkhole in San Bernardino on Wednesday.

Dog trapped in sinkhole
Crews managed to slip a rope around the dog and hoist it to safety. May 17, 2023 (San Bernardino Fire Dept.)

Witnesses heard barking next to a building at Waterman Avenue and Mill Street and called authorities around 1 p.m., a San Bernardino Fire Department spokesman told KTLA.

Animal Control arrived to find a large husky that was stuck in a sinkhole adjacent to an old oil well approximately 15 feet below a parking lot.

Firefighters were called in and quickly determined that they needed additional help from the county’s Urban Search and Rescue Team, officials said.

Dog rescued from sinkhole
The dog was a little dirty but appeared to be unharmed. May 17, 2023. (San Bernardino County Fire Dept.)

Crews managed to slip a rope around the dog and hoist it to safety. The dog was a little dirty but appeared to be unharmed. It was turned over to animal control staff to get checked out by a veterinarian.

The scene was then turned over to the property owner for repair, the fire department said.