Dog rescued after getting stuck in Riverside County canal

A 6-year-old golden retriever was rescued after being stuck in a section of the American Canal on Nov. 3, 2021. (Riverside County Department of Animal Services)

A dog was rescued after getting stuck in a canal on Wednesday in the North Shore area of Riverside County.

A 6-year-old golden retriever was rescued after being stuck in a section of the American Canal on Nov. 3, 2021. (Riverside County Department of Animal Services)

Both CAL Fire/Riverside County Fire Department and the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department assisted with freeing the 6-year-old golden retriever, who was stuck in a section of the American Canal, according to the Riverside County Department of Animal Services.

Firefighters used ropes to safely lasso the “handsome” dog, the department said.

“As you might imagine, the sides of these canals are mossy, slippery and steep,” Animal Services explained. “Our officers have responded to calls from time to time about pets stuck in the canals throughout Riverside County. We even assisted with a deer rescue once in the Coachella Valley.”

The pooch was taken to the Coachella Valley Animal Campus in Thousand Palms, “where we hope the rightful owner shows up to retrieve their pet,” the department said. If not, at least one firefighter expressed interest in adopting him, they added.